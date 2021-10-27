University of Missouri Interfraternity Council releases plan to hold fraternities accountable after alcohol poisoning at Phi Gamma Delta

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The University of Missouri Division of Student Affairs and the Interfraternity Council Executive Committee has coordinated to help hold fraternities accountable after a student had alcohol poisoning last Wednesday, causing Phi Gamma Delta to lose recognition on campus.

In a release, the IFC says that if any fraternity wants to hold a social event, they must meet with the VP of risk management, the IFC president, or the IFC advisor to walk through event-specific risk management policies. Also, fraternities must update their risk management and incident response plan before meeting with IFC representatives.

To help make students feel safer, all IFC chapters are encouraged to initiate new members in the next two weeks.

The IFC is also warning chapters that if changes are not implemented, the IFC will hold chapters accountable through IFC judicial proceedings, assisting with conduct processes within the Office of Student Accountability and Support and then referring cases to Office for Civil Rights and Title IX and help with MUPD investigations.

The University of Missouri also sent out an email to fraternity presidents and advisors that says the suspensions of fraternity activities will be lifted beginning at noon Friday.

Phi Gamma Delta had its recognition withdrawn Friday by the university due to hazing and alcohol violations found through preliminary conduct procedures.

The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life will send a message to the community outlining steps to help keep students safe. Some of the measures include reviewing the accreditation program, strengthening alcohol awareness education, and working with the RSVP Center to help facilitate programming about health interactions and consent.

Some students I spoke with don't think other fraternities should take the fall for one's mistakes.

"I don't think that everyone should take the fall for that circumstance, but I think it shows kind of like the darker side of things and what actually happens behind the scenes," said freshman student Taralynn Bailey.

As younger women on campus, Bailey said she and her friends always go together to places and never walk alone at night.

Going forward, students say they are looking for change.

"I think we need to see change because I mean we aren't going to learn anything if it's just going to keep on happening," said freshman student Sarah Molitor.